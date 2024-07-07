Published 14:46 IST, July 7th 2024
Priyanshu Rajawat loses in semifinals of Canada Open
India's campaign at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament ended after Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game loss to France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semifinals here. World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.
Priyanshu Rajawat | Image: BAI
