Published 14:46 IST, July 7th 2024

Priyanshu Rajawat loses in semifinals of Canada Open

India's campaign at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament ended after Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a straight-game loss to France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semifinals here. World No. 39 Rajawat went down 17-21 10-21 to Lanier, ranked 37th, in 45 minutes at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

Priyanshu Rajawat
Priyanshu Rajawat | Image: BAI
