PV Sindhu Returns to India Safely After Being Stranded at Dubai Airport Amid Gulf Crisis: 'Back Home in Bangalore'

Middle East Crisis: Ace badminton star PV Sindhu is finally back in India after a harrowing ordeal in Dubai. The Olympic-medalist was stranded at the Dubai airport amid the rising Gulf instability. Touting the last few days as ‘intense’ and ‘uncertain’, Sindhu confessed she is grateful to finally be back home. She also went on to thank the ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff and the immigration.

‘Back home in Bangalore’

"Back home in Bangalore and safe 🙏 The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say," she tweeted.

She was stranded after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran. Sindhu was supposed to travel to Birmingham, UK, for the All England Open 2026 tournament and was in Dubai for a transit stop when tensions across the Middle East erupted.

Advertisement

Earlier, Sindhu had credited Dubai Airport and authorities' unwavering efforts. She had also claimed in an earlier tweet that she heard explosions from where they are sheltered close to the Dubai airport.

Advertisement

Setback For Sindhu