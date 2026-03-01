Sheltered at Dubai Airport, PV Sindhu Reports Frightening Explosions as Middle-East Tension Heats Up

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has shared an update on the ordeal she is currently suffering with her team at the Dubai International Airport. The Indian shuttler has been stranded after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran.

In retaliation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE and also launched missiles towards Israel. The heightened tensions led to the suspension of all aviation services in Dubai and other regions that could be targeted.

PV Sindhu was supposed to travel to Birmingham, UK, for the All England Open 2026 tournament and was in Dubai for a transit stop when tensions across the Middle East erupted.

PV Sindhu Recalls Explosions Nearby Amid Rising Middle East Turmoil

After the initial tweet, PV Sindhu shared another update from the Dubai Airport, revealing that she heard an explosion close to where they are sheltered inside the airport.

Advertisement

The ordeal gets frightening for the Indian badminton star and her team as Sindhu further added that her coach had to rush out of the area since he was close to the smoke and debris.

"The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us," PV Sindhu tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Sindhu Thanks Indian Authorities In Dubai For Prompt Help

PV Sindhu further revealed that they had been transferred to a more secure place and applauded the Dubai Airport and authorities' unwavering efforts. The Indian shuttler also thanked the Indian High Commission in Dubai for its assistance and support in keeping them safe.

"We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle," Sindhu added.