PV Sindhu Shocked by Rising Indian Star Unnati Hooda at China Open Super 1000 Badminton Tournament in Round of 16

The round of 16 match in the China Open Super 1000 badminton tournament between Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda was billed as a generational battle, with Sindhu the torchbearer for the sport going up against someone who could potentially take her spot in the future.

But it seems as if the future is now, since Hooda registered a close 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 win in the match to seal her spot in the quarterfinals of the China Open badminton tournament.

Sindhu fought hard to take the match to a decider game after being down in the first game, but it was not meant to be in the end.

How Unnati Bested Sindhu in China

The veteran started the first game on the back foot as it was Unnati who led 11-9 at the break, and she held on to the lead and the momentum to win the first game.

But Sindhu fought back hard in the second game, leading 11-8 at the break and then closing out the game despite it being a nervy finish as the two were tied at 18-all at one point.

However, the wind was firmly back in Unnati's sails in the final game - she led 11-6 at the break and dropped just 7 points en route to arguably the biggest win of her career.

And while the win was an excellent one for Unnati, who will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarters, it brings back an issue that has been plaguing Sindhu recently.

Sindhu's Early Exits Continue

In China, Sindhu made it to the second round - which is only a slight improvement on her first-round exit in the previous tournament in Japan.

The first round loss in Japan was the seventh straight occasion that Sindhu fail to make it beyond the second round in a badminton tournament.

To make things worse, five first round exits came in the calendar year 2025 itself - highlighting how poor her recent run of form has been.

Sindhu's list of accomplishments means she could retire tomorrow and still be up there as arguably the greatest female shuttler the country has ever produced.