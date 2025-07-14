Saina Nehwal Confirms Separation From Husband Kashyap Parupalli After Nearly Seven Years Together

Saina Nehwal along with her husband Parupalli Kashyap walks on the ramp at The Westin Mindspace, in Hyderabad | Image: ANI

Saina Nehwal, star Indian badminton player and Olympic bronze medalist, has announced a split from her husband, Kashyap Parupalli. Nehwal made her decision public late Sunday night with a statement on social media. The Indian shuttler was married to Kashyap Parupalli, also a badminton player, for nearly seven years. Saina expressed that she had given a lot of consideration to it before deciding to mutually part ways. Nehwal wished Parupalli nothing but the best as they move forward in life and sought privacy during such a time.

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli tied the knot on December 14, 2018. Both of them have known each other for over a decade and have dated each other since they have been associated with badminton. But Saina stunned the sporting realm with her sudden announcement about her divorce from Kashyap Parupalli.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward.

Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Saina Nehwal wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday night.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@nehwalsaina

Who Is Kashyap Parupalli?

Kashyap Parupalli is a former Olympic-level badminton player from Hyderabad. he began his journey in the sport at the age of 11 and was mentored by coaches Pullela Gopichand and S. M. Arif. Parupalli became one of India's leading shuttlers despite being diagnosed with asthma, a respiratory condition which leads to breathing difficulties.

Kashyap Parupalli became the first Indian male badminton player to reach the quarterfinal stage at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2013, he had a career-high world ranking of No. 6, but his biggest achievement was when he clinched the gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.