PV Sindhu Wins Maiden Japan Open Title, Edges Yamaguchi 21-14, 21-17 in One-Sided Final

Japan Open 2026: Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu created history by bwinning her maiden Japan Open title. The Indian cae made it a one-sided affair as she knocked down Yamaguchi in straight sets to clinch the title on Sunday. Yamaguchi got off the blocks well, taking a lead. But the, Sindhu rallied back to clinch the title 21-14, 21-17. It is the former world champion’s first tour-level triumph since clinching the Syed Modi International title at home in December 2024.

SINDHU IS BACK

With the emphatic win, Sindhu marked her first Super 750 Series title win and first major title win in seven years since clinching the World Championships title in 2019. There was little to no doubt that Sindhu started as overwhelming favourites having 7 of their last 10 completed matches. The Indian extended her slender lead in the tie to 16-14 with a win in her first finals appearance at the tournament.

No doubt the win is going to give all the confidence Sindhu needs for the remainder of the season. In a few days time, Sindhu will lead India’s campaign at the World Championships next month in New Delhi. She would be one of the favourites to clinch that title as well. Earlier in the year, she had also finished runner-up at the Malaysia Open Super 500. For the unversed, her last major title before this was the Singapore Open Super 500 in 2022.