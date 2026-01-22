Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Saina Nehwal as Badminton Star Calls Time From Competitive Action

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to Saina Nehwal after the latter announced her retirement from competitive badminton. The Olympic medalist badminton player for India has admitted that her body cannot cope with the demands of the fast-paced action in badminton.

Saina Nehwal has been out of action for the past two years. The last time she was in action was at the 2023 Singapore Open. The Olympic bronze medalist is dealing with a chronic knee issue and has been out of action ever since.

Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise On Saina Nehwal

Sachin Tendulkar honoured Saina Nehwal's legacy and acknowledged how she carried Indian badminton to the global stage, and that she built her greatness with patience, courage and consistency.

The former Indian cricketer also admitted how Saina Nehwal inspired young athletes and made them believe that success can be achieved in the game on a global stage.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@sachintendulkar

"You carried Indian badminton to the world stage and showed that belief, when matched with preparation, can change the course of a sport.

Beyond the medals lies your greatest achievement. Inspiring young athletes across the country to believe that global success is possible.

"Every sporting journey evolves, and while one phase ends, another begins. One where your experience, perspective, and love for the game will continue to guide many," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Instagram Stories.

In the end, Tendulkar thanked Nehwal for her contributions towards Indian sports, acknowledging that her influence will remain indelible for generations to come.

Saina Nehwal Leaves Behind An Indelible Legacy In Badminton

Saina Nehwal is one of India's finest in badminton and was the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in the sport. Nehwal emerged as a trailblazer in the sport, and her impact on the game was nothing less than transformative for the country.

Throughout her starring career, Saina Nehwal has won gold in the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and shone in the World Championships. Saina clinched silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2017.

Saina Nehwal also clinched the World number one ranking in April 2015, becoming the first Indian woman to do so. She revolutionised badminton in India and helped inspire the stars of the future.

Nehwal's contributions to the sport helped her receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Arjuna Award, and Khel Ratna accolades.