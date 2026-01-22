PV Sindhu Storms Into Indonesia Masters Quarterfinals, Becomes First Indian Shuttler To Enter Exclusive Club

PV Sindhu has been on a roll. The Olympic medalist has entered the Indonesia Masters quarterfinals and has etched her name in the history books with a special milestone in the proceedings.

PV Sindhu Enters Special 500 Club

It looked like a routine affair for Sindhu, who dispatched her Danish opponent in just 43 minutes. The Indian shuttler got the better of Line Kjaerfeldt of Denmark 21-19, 21-18 to secure a place in the last eight. Sindhu had to dig deep and save four match points in her first-round encounter against Japan's Manami Suizu.

But she was in her own groove and tamed her opponent, which also happened to be her 5th win in 6th matches against Kjaerfeldt. Sindhu has now entered an elusive club as she became just the 6th women’s singles shuttler and the very first Indian to achieve 500 career victories. Out of 732 matches played to date, she boasts an impressive win rate of 68.3%. She also has a win-loss ratio of 456-227 in the BWF tour. She will now face World No. 4 Chen Yu Fei of China for a place in the semifinal in the Indonesian masters.

Lakshya Sen Through To Indonesia Masters Quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen blew away his opponent in just 33 minutes to book a place in the quarterfinals. The 7th seed defeated Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong 21-10, 21-11 and will now face Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the quarters. Lakshya showed encouraging signs from the India Open, where he also reached the quarters in Delhi.

Advertisement

Lakshya won 59% of the points, and should he manage to show his form, he is likely to get past his opponent with ease. With the Asian Games scheduled to be held this year, both Sindhu and Lakshya's return to form will be of paramount importance.