Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Seal Semifinal Spot At Hong Kong Open After Epic Win Over Malaysian Duo

India's top-ranked men's badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open. The Indian duo defeated their Malaysian counterparts, Arif Junaidi and Roy King Yap.

The famed Indian badminton duo has shown dominance in the tournament and continues to make waves at the Super 500 badminton event.

Satwik-Chirag are coming off a bronze medal finish at the BWF World Championships. The Indian duo pulled off a fighting win in the event to clinch a podium finish in the competition.

Satwik-Chirag Secure Dominant Finish Over Malaysian Duo In Hong Kong Open

Early on, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had a slow start to their game in the opening round. But as the game progressed, the Indian duo found the momentum they needed and finished the first game with a 21-14 lead over the Malaysian badminton duo.

While the Indian men's doubles badminton duo had a strong start, the second set did not go their way. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty conceded key points against Arif Junaidi and Roy King Yap, who had levelled their intensity with incredible court coverage. It helped the Malaysians take a narrow 20-22 in round two.

After the Malaysian duo levelled the high-stakes game at 1-1, the series decider became crucial for Satwik-Chirag. The Indian men's doubles duo in badminton did not allow Arif Junaidi and Roy King Yap to take the lead and eventually win the competition.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished with a 21-16 lead over their Malaysian counterparts in round three to advance to the semifinals.

The world number nine-ranked badminton duo will lock horns against Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei of Chinese Taipei.

Lakshya Sen Also Advances To Quarters In Hong Kong Open

Apart from Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advancing to the semifinals, Lakshya Sen gained a big win in the Hong Kong Open and secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

The world number 20 defeated his Indian counterpart, HS Prannoy, in the men's singles badminton round of 16 match-up with a lead of 15-21, 21-18, 21-10. The match lasted for an hour and eight minutes, with Lakshya showing tactical brilliance after a sluggish start at the Hong Kong Coliseum.