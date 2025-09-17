Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Seal Clinical Win To Advance In Round Of 16 At China Masters

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have sealed a spot in the pre-quarterfinal round of the men's doubles at the China Masters.

After coming off a runners-up finish at the Hong Kong Open, Satwik-Chirag have kept their chins up high and are continuing their strong form at the China Masters. The Indian badminton duo has edged out Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap with a 24-22, 21-13 victory on Wednesday.

Satwiksairaj Rankiredd-Chirag Shetty Seal RO16 Spot After Win In china Masters

In the 42-minute outing between India and Malaysia, Satwik and Chirag maintained a dominant stance over Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap. The Indian badminton duo were tested throughout the play as they made some errors during defensive play.

Despite the errors, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty focused on proper playmaking and gained the edge to seal a win in the first set. They wrapped it up in 21 minutes.

In the second set, Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap tried to rally as they levelled the score to 5-5 at one point. But Satwik and Chirag bounced back in style to seal an incredible 11-6 lead.

The Malaysians could not pull off a rebound as Sat-Chi maintained the lead. Round two ended with a 21-13 scoreline, with the Indian badminton duo sealing a clinical win and advancing to the round of 16.

Lakshya Sen Bows Out, Sindhu In the Next Round At China Masters

While Satwik-Chirag advanced to the pre-quarters, Lakshya Sen failed to make an impact in the competition. The Indian shuttler fumbled big-time against Toma Junior Popov.

While competing in Court 3, Lakshya lost to Popoc 11-21, 10-21 in 30 minutes, marking his first ouster in the opening round since the BWF World Championships.