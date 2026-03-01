Bangladesh's Veteran Cricketer Stuck in Saudi Arabia Amid US Strikes On Iran: 'Due to War...'

Bangladesh's veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim found himself in the middle of a problem after being stranded in Saudi Arabia following US strikes on Iran on Saturday. Rahim narrated his ordeal on social space as he revealed he was in Macca for Umrah Hajj and while he was on his way back. He said that due to the present situation, they have changed thier plans and traveled from Jeddah to Dubai.

'Have flown this morning from Jeddah to Dubai

"...I came to macca for the umrah hajj couple of days back...had finish my hajj and heading back to Bangladesh via Dubai (emirates) today..," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"...we have flown this morning from jeddah to dubai via EK 0806 but unfortunately due to the war between USA, ISRAEL AND IRAN all the flight has return to Jeddah and now i am in jeddah airpot including thoushand of passengers...when and how we will able to go to Dhaka along with other Bangladeshi people." Air India cancelled all its flight to and from the Gulf region, mainly to Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv, Israel, the airline said in a statement posted on 'X'.

Rahim is one of most popular cricketers from Bangladesh. He has been a veteran and has inspired many during his lifetime to take to the sport. The inspirational figure featured in 274 ODIs, amassing 7,795 runs. This includes nine centuries and 49 fifties.

What Exactly Happened?

On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

