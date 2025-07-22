'Lies, Lies & Lies': Shuttler Alisha Khan Drops Bombshell; Alleges Coverup, Negligence By Authorities After World University Games Controversy

Shuttler Alisha Khan has addressed the controversy after six badminton players were left out of the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, after an administrative blunder. As per reports, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) officials failed to submit all the names in the managers' meeting, which led to the chaos.

Administrative Blunder Prevents Six Shuutler From Taking Part In World University Games

Rohan Kumar, Darshan Pujari, Aditi Bhatt, Abhinash Mohanty, Viraj Kuvale, and Alisha Khan were part of the 12-member contingent but didn't get a chance to play. The incident has attracted severe backlash from all around the country and v wrote a letter to the Badminton Association of India demanding an investigation.

In an interaction with Tribune, Baljeet Singh, head of the Indian delegation, confirmed that the AIU has asked for a detailed report into the matter. He told The Tribune, “It’s unfortunate that instead of celebrating a historic medal, we’re addressing a controversy. We’ve asked for written accounts from all concerned players and will take appropriate action."

He also insisted that the coaches decided to go with a stronger team in a bid to win medals at the World University Games.

Alisha Khan Hits Out For Negligence And Coverup

Alisha Khan took to Instagram, alleging that there was negligence and a cover-up by the authorities. She posted on Instagram, 'Lies, Lies and Lies.

"Setting the record straight. The truth from the players. It's extremely disappointing to see Mr Baljeet Singh now defending the situation by claiming it was a “pre-decided decision by the coaches” to send a strong team.

"Just a few hours ago he stood in front of us in Germany, apologising saying the situation was out of his control that he feared losing his job and asking us what he could do to fix it and now this is his statement regarding the issue.

"Now that same situation is being passed off as strategy- an attempt to cover up management and negligence."