Published 14:25 IST, August 25th 2024
Sindhu like talent with Olympic medal potential: Meet 13-year-old badminton prodigy Tanvi Patri
Thirteen-year-old Tanvi Patri from Odisha has cemented her status as one of India's most promising badminton prodigies by clinching the girls' singles title at the U-15 Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, the country where she first honed her skills in the sport.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Badminton Asia Championship: Tanvi in U-15 singles final, G Dattu wins bronze medal | Image: BAI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:25 IST, August 25th 2024