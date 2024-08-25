sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 14:25 IST, August 25th 2024

Sindhu like talent with Olympic medal potential: Meet 13-year-old badminton prodigy Tanvi Patri

Thirteen-year-old Tanvi Patri from Odisha has cemented her status as one of India's most promising badminton prodigies by clinching the girls' singles title at the U-15 Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, the country where she first honed her skills in the sport.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Badminton Asia Championship: Tanvi in ​​U-15 singles final, G Dattu wins bronze medal
Badminton Asia Championship: Tanvi in ​​U-15 singles final, G Dattu wins bronze medal | Image: BAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, August 25th 2024