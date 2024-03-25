×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Sindhu, Srikanth set for Spain Masters challenge

Last year's finalist Sindhu, seeded second here, will square off against Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the round-of-32 contest, while seventh seed Srikanth will take on a qualifier.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and ace men's shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will continue their European grind at the Madrid Spain Masters tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.

Last year's finalist Sindhu, seeded second here, will square off against Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in the round-of-32 contest, while seventh seed Srikanth will take on a qualifier.

Advertisement

Sindhu will hope to go the distance after having suffered a heartbreaking loss to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the previous edition of the tournament.

Srikanth, whose run in the recently-concluded Swiss Open Super 300 tournament came to an end after a semifinal defeat to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi, will hope to make an impact after bowing out of the race for the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Srikanth, who is playing his ninth tournament this season and had made his first final-four appearance in 16 months at the Swiss Open recently, will have the company of Kiran George and Sathish Karunakaran in the tournament.

Among other Indians in the fray, Ashmita Chaliha will play the opener against fourth-seeded and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, while Malvika Bansod will clash with Iris Wang of the United States for a place in the last-16.

Advertisement

This year's All England Championships semifinalist Lakshya Sen has pulled out of the tournament. The fifth seed was scheduled to take on world No. 39 Takuma Obayashi of Japan but decided against competing in this event.

Sen reached the French Open quarterfinals but was knocked out in the second round at the Swiss Open.

Advertisement

Three Indian pairs figure in the main draw of the women's doubles with fifth seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand leading the charge. The duo is coming off a disappointing straight-game quarterfinal loss in the Swiss Open to Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu.

The third-seeded Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will also try their luck here after a second-round loss in Basel, while Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam is the third Indian women's pair here.

Advertisement

In men's doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek will open against fourth-seeded Canadians Dong Adam and Yakura Nyl, while eighth seeds M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will take on the Mexican duo of Job Castillo and Luis Armando Montoya Navarro. 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

3 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

4 minutes ago
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's New Films

6 minutes ago
Indian football team

IND vs AFG

7 minutes ago
Hockey India

Harendra frontrunner

9 minutes ago
Cameron Diaz

Cameron On Second Child

12 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik

RCB beat PBKS by 4 wkts

13 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

19 minutes ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya

Nawazuddin Back With Wife

24 minutes ago
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024

Spain Masters challenge

25 minutes ago
Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani gears up

31 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

31 minutes ago
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty

Jr NTR-Prashant Neel Film

33 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

39 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

40 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma celebrates Holi

IPL world celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World12 hours ago

  4. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World14 hours ago

  5. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo