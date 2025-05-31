Singapore Open: India's Satwik-Chirag's Campaign Ends After Semifinal Defeat To No. 3 Seeded Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action during men's doubles first round against Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the Sunrise India Open 2025, in New Delhi | Image: ANI

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled till the very end but failed to prevail against the challenge. The star Indian badminton duo suffered a loss in the semifinal against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-19, 10-21, 18-21 at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025. Satwik-Chirag faltered against the world no. three in a thriller of a contest. The loss against the Malaysian duo marked the end of India's campaign in the prestigious tournament.

Satwik-Chirag Suffer Heavy Defeat In Singapore Open Semifinal

The number three-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik managed to keep Satwik-Chirag at bay as they continued with their exemplary form. The duo received proper resistance from the Indian duo as the opening set was a tight-knit game as both sides showcased their attacking skills and fought back valiantly. Satwik-Chirag's effective offence had the score at 10-8 in their favour. The momentum kept going as the Malaysian side managed to level things at 18-18. But Satwik and Chirag re-established their lead, with the set ended at 21-19.

The second game had intense action and amazing moments, but the Malaysian duo picked the lead early. They continued to stay with the lead and built pressure on Satwiksiraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The Indian pair had to take a backfoot as Chia and Wooi Yik swept a 10-21 lead.

The deciding game showed aggression from both sides and the Indian side tried to bounce back. But the no. 3 seeded pair seized the lead and kept it constant. Satwik & Chirag tried hard but couldn't get the lead in the game. Chia and Soh picked up a lead in the deciding set at 18-21.

Sat-Chi Weren't At Their 100% During Singapore Campaign

After the heartbreaking loss, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy revealed that both of them were not at their 100% as Chiraj Shetty is still reeling from the back injury he suffered at the All England Championships. But Satwik is delighted with their campaign as they managed to reach the semifinal and also defeat the number one seeded duo in straight games.

“One of the positive things is we are not at our best yet. Still, we are able to beat some top players and trouble the top-level pairs. That gives us a lot of confidence, and I feel the best is yet to come,” Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said after the loss, as quoted by PTI.