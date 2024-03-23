Advertisement

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament when he progressed to the semifinals with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee here.

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes on Friday night.

Advertisement

He last played a semifinal at Hylo Open in November 2022.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, will next face Chinese Taipei's world no. 22 Lin Chun-Yi on Saturday.

Advertisement

It turned out to be a heartbreaking affair for Kiran George as his gallant fight ended with a 23-21 17-21 15-21 loss to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in anothr quarterfinal.

Another upcoming Indian Priyanshu Rajawat also found Chou Tien Chen too hot to handle, going down 15-21 19-21 in a 43 minute clash at the St. Jakobshalle stadium. PTI ATK BS BS