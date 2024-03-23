×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Srikanth makes first semis in 16 months at Swiss Open

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament when he progressed to the semifinals with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kidambi Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes on Friday night.

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes on Friday night.

He last played a semifinal at Hylo Open in November 2022.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, will next face Chinese Taipei's world no. 22 Lin Chun-Yi on Saturday.

It turned out to be a heartbreaking affair for Kiran George as his gallant fight ended with a 23-21 17-21 15-21 loss to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in anothr quarterfinal.

Another upcoming Indian Priyanshu Rajawat also found Chou Tien Chen too hot to handle, going down 15-21 19-21 in a 43 minute clash at the St. Jakobshalle stadium. PTI ATK BS BS

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 16:14 IST

