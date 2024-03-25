Advertisement

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's winning run at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end after a semifinal loss to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi here.

The former world number one squandered a one-match lead to go down 21-15 9-21 18-21 in a gruelling last-four contest that lasted one hour and five minutes on Saturday night.

With the loss, India's challenge at the USD 210,000 tournament has ended.

The match marked Srikanth's first semifinal appearance in 16 months. He had last reached the last-four stage at the Hylo Open in November 2022.

After taking the opener, Srikanth took an early 4-1 lead in the second game.

However, errors started to creep into the 2021 World Championships silver medallist's game and Srikanth lost the momentum to go down tamely in the next game with Lin, forcing a decider.

Srikanth did get his rhythm back in the decider with not much separating the two shuttlers, who fought hard for supremacy.

The Indian managed to take a slender lead at the interval.

At 16-16, Lin manage to take a three-point lead. Srikanth did mange to cut down his deficit but the nerves got the better of him and he ultimately succumbed to defeat.