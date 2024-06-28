sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:14 IST, June 28th 2024

US Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa too advance

India's Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.Eighth seed Rajawat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals with a 16-21 21-11 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand | Image: BWF
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:14 IST, June 28th 2024