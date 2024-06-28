Published 15:14 IST, June 28th 2024
US Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa too advance
India's Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.Eighth seed Rajawat.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand | Image: BWF
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
15:14 IST, June 28th 2024