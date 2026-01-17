WATCH| Play Halted In India Open 2026 Women’s Doubles Semi-Final Match After Another Bird Droppings Incident

Things went from bad to worse at the India Open Super 750 event as the semi-final match of the women's doubles between the Chinese duo of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning and the South Korean duo Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hi was reportedly halted on January 17, 2026.

The fixture had to be momentarily halted at the first game as something fell from the ceiling, and it looked like bird droppings had once again interrupted the match flow. As something fell from the top, the play was halted, and the umpire called for the cleaning staff. The materials were picked up by tissue paper and were later disposed and the play was resumed.

Play Halted Due To Bird Droppings

The semi-finals match, which ended 21-12, 17-21, 21-14 in favour of the Chinese duo, had to be momentarily paused due to something falling off the ceiling of the indoor stadium. At first, it looked like another bird dropping incident; however, the authorities have clarified, and as per the Indian Express, it turned out to be materials from a bird’s nest.

This wasn't the first incident where a game had to be stopped due to bird droppings. On Thursday, in the pre-quarterfinal clash between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew, the play was disrupted twice after bird droppings fell on the court, sparking worldwide criticism regarding the management.

Danish Star Mia Blichfeldt Criticised Court Conditions In India Open

At the beginning of the tournament, Denmark's shuttler Mia Blichfeldt had complained about the unhygienic court conditions and had urged the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to step in to improve the conditions ahead of the World Championships scheduled to be held at the same venues later this year.

