Published 14:24 IST, September 4th 2024

Another blown save for Holmes drops Yankees out of AL East lead and raises questions about closer

Clay Holmes lost the feel for his sinker, his control and perhaps his job as the New York Yankees closer. The two-time All-Star allowed a single and two walks before Texas rookie Wyatt Langford hit a game-ending grand slam in a 7-4 loss Tuesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes pitches against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Arlington, Texas | Image: AP
