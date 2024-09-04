Published 14:24 IST, September 4th 2024
Another blown save for Holmes drops Yankees out of AL East lead and raises questions about closer
Clay Holmes lost the feel for his sinker, his control and perhaps his job as the New York Yankees closer. The two-time All-Star allowed a single and two walks before Texas rookie Wyatt Langford hit a game-ending grand slam in a 7-4 loss Tuesday night.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes pitches against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Arlington, Texas | Image: AP
