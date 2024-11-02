Published 22:04 IST, November 2nd 2024
Anthony Rizzo becomes free agent after Yankees decline $17 million option
Anthony Rizzo's $17 million option for 2025 was declined Saturday by the New York Yankees in favor of a $6 million buyout, making the first baseman a free agent.A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rizzo hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs over 92 games in an injury-interrupted season.
