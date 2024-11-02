sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IND vs NZ | India vs Canada | US Elections | Middle-East Conflict | J&K Encounter |

Published 22:04 IST, November 2nd 2024

Anthony Rizzo becomes free agent after Yankees decline $17 million option

Anthony Rizzo's $17 million option for 2025 was declined Saturday by the New York Yankees in favor of a $6 million buyout, making the first baseman a free agent.A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rizzo hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs over 92 games in an injury-interrupted season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees | Image: AP Photo/Noah K. Murray
Advertisement

22:04 IST, November 2nd 2024