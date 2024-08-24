Published 11:20 IST, August 24th 2024
Babe Ruth's 'called shot' jersey could get as much as $30 million at auction
Nearly a century after Babe Ruth called his shot during the 1932 World Series, the jersey worn by the New York Yankees slugger when he hit the home run to center field could sell at auction for as much as $30 million.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The 1932 Babe Ruth game worn New York Yankees World Series "Called Shot" jersey is displayed in a sealed glass box at Heritage Auction in Irving, Texas | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:20 IST, August 24th 2024