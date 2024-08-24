sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 11:20 IST, August 24th 2024

Babe Ruth's 'called shot' jersey could get as much as $30 million at auction

Nearly a century after Babe Ruth called his shot during the 1932 World Series, the jersey worn by the New York Yankees slugger when he hit the home run to center field could sell at auction for as much as $30 million.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Babe Ruth
The 1932 Babe Ruth game worn New York Yankees World Series "Called Shot" jersey is displayed in a sealed glass box at Heritage Auction in Irving, Texas | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:20 IST, August 24th 2024