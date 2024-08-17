Published 13:02 IST, August 17th 2024
Betts and Kiermaier homer as Dodgers rally to beat skidding Cardinals 7-6
Mookie Betts and Kevin Kiermaier homered in a five-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the skidding St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Friday night. The offensive outburst gave Justin Wrobleski his first major league win.
