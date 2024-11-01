Published 13:13 IST, November 1st 2024
City Approves $6.5M To Clean Up And Protect Rays Stadium After Hurricane Milton
The city of St. Petersburg will spend about $6.5 million to clean up and guard against any further harm to Tropicana Field, the home of baseball's Tampa Bay Rays that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The roof of Tropicana Field was torn off during Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Mike Carlson
Advertisement
13:12 IST, November 1st 2024