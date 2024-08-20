sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:30 IST, August 20th 2024

Diaz homers in ninth inning to lift Astros to 5-4 win over Red Sox

Yainer Diaz’s tiebreaking solo homer with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. The Astros tied it on an RBI single by Mauricio Dubón in the eighth inning.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Yainer Diaz
Yainer Diaz | Image: AP
