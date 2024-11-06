Published 20:20 IST, November 6th 2024
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has surgery to repair labrum tear in shoulder after World Series injury
Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, following an injury the Los Angeles Dodgers star suffered during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series | Image: AP Photo
