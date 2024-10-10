sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:58 IST, October 10th 2024

Hurricane Milton damages the roof of the Rays’ stadium, forces NBA preseason game to be called of

The fabric roof over the home of baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays was ripped to shreds after Hurricane Milton came ashore in Florida, bringing wind gusts exceeding 100 mph and flooding parts of the state.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tropicana Field
The roof of Tropicana Field was torn off during Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Mike Carlson
19:58 IST, October 10th 2024