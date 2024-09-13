sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:50 IST, September 13th 2024

Indian-origin pitcher Kumar Rocker scripts MLB history

To say India and baseball in the same breath is more than a little odd. But, on Thursday, Kumar Rocker became the first player of Indian origin to appear in the Major League Baseball, representing a significant milestone in the history of one of America's most popular sports.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kumar Rocker
Kumar Rocker | Image: AP
23:50 IST, September 13th 2024