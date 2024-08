Published 18:00 IST, August 14th 2024

Jake McCarthy's 2-out, 2-run single in 9th lifts the Diamondbacks over the Rockies 4-3

Jake McCarthy hit a two-out, two-run single down the left-field line in the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.