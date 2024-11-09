Published 19:17 IST, November 9th 2024
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki will be available to Major League Baseball teams this offseason. The Chiba Lotte Marines announced Saturday they have chosen to start the process of moving the pitcher to a big league club in North America via the posting system.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Roki Sasaki of Japan pitches during their Pool B game against the Czech Republic at the World Baseball Classic at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
19:17 IST, November 9th 2024