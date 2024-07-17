sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:48 IST, July 17th 2024

Jarren Duran's 2-run HR gives AL a 5-3 win over NL in All-Star Game started by rookie pitcher Skenes

Boston's Jarren Duran, the All-Star MVP, hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning and the American League beat the National League 5-3 on Tuesday night for its 10th win in the past 11 All-Star Games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jarren Duran
American League's Jarren Duran, of the Boston Red Sox, hits a home run during the fifth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Arlington, Texas | Image: AP
10:48 IST, July 17th 2024