Kevin Durant becomes the 8th NBA player to reach 29,000 career points, helps Suns beat Mavs
Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 29,000 career points, reaching the mark Saturday night as his Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-102.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives up the middle against Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix | Image: AP Photo
