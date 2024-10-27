sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Iran-Israel War | Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections |

Published 19:49 IST, October 27th 2024

Kevin Durant becomes the 8th NBA player to reach 29,000 career points, helps Suns beat Mavs

Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 29,000 career points, reaching the mark Saturday night as his Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-102.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives up the middle against Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

19:49 IST, October 27th 2024