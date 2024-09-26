sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mumbai Rains | Coldplay Fever | US Elections | Middle-East Tensions | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Baseball /
  • Langford and García homer as the Rangers beat the A's 5-1 in final scheduled night game at Coliseum

Published 10:24 IST, September 26th 2024

Langford and García homer as the Rangers beat the A's 5-1 in final scheduled night game at Coliseum

Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered to help the Texas Rangers spoil the final scheduled night baseball game at the Oakland Coliseum, beating the Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Joe Boyle
Oakland Athletics pitcher Joe Boyle, bottom, works against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:24 IST, September 26th 2024