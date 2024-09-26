Published 10:24 IST, September 26th 2024
Langford and García homer as the Rangers beat the A's 5-1 in final scheduled night game at Coliseum
Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered to help the Texas Rangers spoil the final scheduled night baseball game at the Oakland Coliseum, beating the Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday.
Oakland Athletics pitcher Joe Boyle, bottom, works against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif. | Image: AP
