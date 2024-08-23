sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Space Day | PM Modi in Ukraine | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 10:29 IST, August 23rd 2024

Mariners fire manager Scott Servais in midst of a midseason collapse

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly fired manager Scott Servais with the team in the midst a two-month long collapse.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Scott Servais
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais reacts during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

10:29 IST, August 23rd 2024