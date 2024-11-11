Published 22:29 IST, November 11th 2024
Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager
The Miami Marlins are hiring former Los Angeles Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the hiring.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with first base coach Clayton McCullough (86) | Image: AP
