Published 22:29 IST, November 11th 2024

Marlins hiring Clayton McCullough as manager

The Miami Marlins are hiring former Los Angeles Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the hiring.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with first base coach Clayton McCullough (86)
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with first base coach Clayton McCullough (86) | Image: AP
22:28 IST, November 11th 2024