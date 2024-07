Published 17:36 IST, July 18th 2024

MLB All-Star Game Viewers Up 6% To 7.44 Million After Falling To Record Low Last Year

Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, Jarren Duran and the rest of this year's All-Stars drew 7,443,000 viewers on Fox, up 6% from the 2023 game but the second lowest for the event.