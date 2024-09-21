sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:25 IST, September 21st 2024

Philadelphia Phillies clinch 3rd straight playoff berth and close in on NL East title

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their third consecutive playoff appearance Friday night with a 12-2 victory over the New York Mets.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm is congratulated by Trea Turner after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in New York. | | Image: AP
