sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |

Published 12:22 IST, September 29th 2024

Raley rallies Mariners twice, Raleigh homers in 7-6 win over Oakland A's in 10 innings

Leo Rivas scored on Justin Turner’s fielder’s-choice grounder to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Justin Turner
Seattle Mariners' Justin Turner hits an RBI single during the 10th inning against the Oakland Athletics to win 7-6 in a baseball game in Seattle | Image: AP Photo/John Froschauer
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:22 IST, September 29th 2024