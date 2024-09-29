Published 12:22 IST, September 29th 2024
Raley rallies Mariners twice, Raleigh homers in 7-6 win over Oakland A's in 10 innings
Leo Rivas scored on Justin Turner’s fielder’s-choice grounder to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Seattle Mariners' Justin Turner hits an RBI single during the 10th inning against the Oakland Athletics to win 7-6 in a baseball game in Seattle | Image: AP Photo/John Froschauer
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:22 IST, September 29th 2024