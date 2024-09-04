sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:40 IST, September 4th 2024

Seth Brown homers, hits game-ending single as A's beat Mariners 3-2 for 2nd straight walk-off win

Seth Brown homered in the fourth inning and hit a game-ending single in the ninth that led the Oakland Athletics over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight walk-off win.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Seth Brown
Seth Brown is hugged by Lawrence Butler after driving in the winning run with a single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners | Image: AP
