Published 19:44 IST, October 27th 2024
Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during World Series Game 2, status TBD
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during the seventh inning of Saturday’s Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series | Image: AP Photo
