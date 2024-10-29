Published 19:34 IST, October 29th 2024
Shohei Ohtani's rural hometown honors its superstar son -- from city hall to the hair salons
Shohei Ohtani's hometown in northern Japan is a rural place, famous for its high-quality Maesawa beef, its history of making traditional ironware and the intense green hills and mountains that surround it.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hironobu Kanno, representative of a private fan club of Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, shows his co Oshu, northeastern Japan, the hometown of Ohtani | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
19:34 IST, October 29th 2024