sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Diwali | Digital Arrest | Iran vs Israel | India-Canada Row | India-China Border Truce |

Published 23:14 IST, October 30th 2024

Shohei Ohtani's hometown waits another day for superstar's first World Series title

A small group of about 60 fans gathered Wednesday morning for a watch party at the city hall in Shohei Ohtani's hometown in northern Japan. They came dressed mostly in blue, the interlocking LA on their caps, to celebrate a World Series title for Ohtani, the Dodgers, and this rural community.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sohehi Othani
Sohehi Othani | Image: AP
Advertisement

23:14 IST, October 30th 2024