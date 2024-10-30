sb.scorecardresearch
  Volpe slam sparks comeback after Freeman homer, Yanks beat Dodgers 11-4 to force World Series Game 5

Published 23:02 IST, October 30th 2024

Volpe slam sparks comeback after Freeman homer, Yanks beat Dodgers 11-4 to force World Series Game 5

Anthony Volpe’s third-inning grand slam overcame Freddie Freeman's record-setting home run, and the New York Yankees avoided a World Series sweep with an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night that forced a Game 5.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees beat Los Angeles Dodgers | Image: AP Photo/Noah K. Murray
