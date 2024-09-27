sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:31 IST, September 27th 2024

Yankees win AL East title with 10-1 victory over Orioles behind Judge, Stanton and Cole

The New York Yankees won the AL East title for a first-round bye in the playoffs, dispatching the Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Thursday night behind Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees celebrate after clinching the American League East title in a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in New York. | Image: AP Photo/Noah K. Murray
