Basic Lighting Issue Spotted at India Open 2026 Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Infrastructure

India Open 2026: Over the past week, badminton has been in the focus for all the wrong reasons. During the recently concluded India Open 2026, India's lack of preparedness when it comes to infrastructure was exposed like never-before.

At the India Open 2026 at the KD Jadhav stadium, monkeys were spotted prancing the stands, filthy toilets came to the limelight and guthka stains and beer bottles were also found at the venue, marring the reputation of the Super 750 event.

Patchy Lighting Spotted

If that was not it, now the lighting facilities at the stadium has come under the scanner. A few international players complained that the light at the facility for matches was weird and patchy.

This literally means that some parts of the court was in the spotlight, while others were in shadow.

The only positive here is that, this is a problem that can be fixed quickly, but again such instances paints India in a negative light in front of the world. It shows India's inability to host global events on their soil.

India's Olympics Dream Take a Hit

The recently-concluded India Open 2026 has surely affected India's ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The Badminton Association of India would have to turn things around quickly as later in the year, the nation is set to host the BWF World Championships in Delhi starting from August 17.

This is the first time India will host the competition since 2009.