India Open 2026 Embarrassment Deepens As Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Faces Bribery & Corruption Claims

Malaysia's P. Tan and M. Thinaah in action during the India Open Women's Doubles Quarter Final match against Chinese Taipei's E. Hung and P. Hsieh, at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex | Image: ANI

The Badminton Association of India continues to be embarrassed by the poor quality of hosting for the India Open 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

From Delhi's poor AQI conditions to foreign players' complaints about poor hygiene and cleanliness, as well as stray animals roaming in and out of the venue, the Indian Open 2026 continues to attract controversy as the tournament progresses.

India's sports infrastructure has plummeted to a new low after allegations of bribery and corruption at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium have surfaced recently, as the country continues to be embarrassed.

AJP India Tour Organiser Exposes The Dark Reality Of Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

Gaurav U. Gullaiya has levelled fresh allegations of bribery and corruption at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the host for the India Open 2026. Gullaiya had helped organise the AJP (Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro) India tour at the venue, and his experience shows a dark reality of the sports infrastructure in the country.

Advertisement

The AJP India Tour organiser had claimed that private security staff demanded bribes for allowing trucks loaded with sports equipment to enter the venue.

Image: Screengrab/@Gaurav_Gullaiya

Gaurav Gullaiya added that unauthorised individuals claiming to be MCD representatives had approached them for 'money' or 'gifts'. Even the toilets were in an abysmal condition, and the organisers had to deploy three of their own staffers for cleanliness as the stadium staff were mostly absent from duty. Gullaiya also revealed that the female foreign athletes had formally complained as well.

Advertisement

As a result, they shifted the AJP India tour to a private sports facility in Noida, and he admitted that the difference was 'night and day.'

India Open Controversy Impacts Chances Of Hosting Big Sporting Events In The Country

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) continues to get embarrassed by uncertain incidents and the lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the ongoing India Open 2026. The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in particular, has been a contentious venue ever since the tournament got underway.