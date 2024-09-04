sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:53 IST, September 4th 2024

A’ja Wilson has 30 points, 14 rebounds as Aces hand Sky 7th-straight loss 90-71

A’ja Wilson scored 30 points and had 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 13 points and 10 assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat Chicago 90-71, handing the Sky their seventh straight loss.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson and Megan Gustafson celebrate after scoring and drawing a foul while the Chicago Sky convene during the second half of an WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
