Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was sensational in the Western Conference Semi Finals as he suffocated Nikola Jokic and defending Champions Denver Nuggets in their NBA playoffs series and set up a date with Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

Fresh off the exploits against Denver, Anthony Edwards is looking to do much the same with Dallas Mavericks as he has fired a warning to Mavs superstar Kyrie Irving ahead of the clash between the two teams.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets played out a memorable series which went to down to the wire of Game 7. The Timbewolves were down by 20 points by Half Time and the Denver Nuggets looked set to advance. But some valiant and suffocating defending from the Wolves meant that they cut the Nuggets lead and stunned the Defending Champions to advance into the Conference Finals.

Also Read | Wolves STUN Nuggets to advance

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards fires warning to Kyrie Irving and Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Edwards was absolutely pumped after beating the Denver Nuggets. In his post game comments on the Inside Guys show on TNT, Edwards was asked about what he makes of the series against Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Ant clearly mentioned that he was looking forward to the series and confirmed that his matchup was already going to be Kyrie Irving.

“It's going to be fun man you know. My matchup is going to be Kyrie (Irving) so that's going to be fun. We're going to see what I can do vs him”, said Anthony Edwards on the prospect of facing Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi Finals.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dallas Mavericks rally to advance to Western Conference Finals

Advertisement

A thrilling series awaits

The series between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks is going to be nothing short of fireworks as it has some of the most explosive talents in the league.

Advertisement

Stating the obvious Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert forms for some interesting matchups throughout the court. With players like Jaden McDaniels, PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr there's no absence of explosive talent.

The Dallas Mavericks will be in their second Conference Finals in three years while the Minnesota Timberwolves are in their first Confererence Finals in 20 years. So the stakes have never been higher.