Advertisement

The Boston Celtics are all set to face Indiana Pacers on the road in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals series. The Celtics are coming on the back of a solid 114-111 victory over the Pacers and have taken a 3-0 lead in their NBA Playoffs series.

This means that, Boston Celtics are just one win away from making it to the NBA Finals and they advance to the next round by sweeping the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 4.

Advertisement

However, there has been a huge blow received to the Boston Celtics as Jrue Holiday's availability for Game 4 has emerged as a major concern.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics are sweating over the fitness of their star perimeter defender in Jrue Holiday as the Point Guard has been listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers due to an illness.

If Holiday isn't able to recover in time then he can potentially miss Game 4 and can be a huge loss to the Celtics.

Advertisement

Jrue Holiday steal made Boston Celtics win game 3 of the East NBA finals against Indian pacers. The series is 3-0. Will Celtics take the East Conference Championship on game 4, or will Pacer need game 5. Let's wait for game 4 ☘️😅. pic.twitter.com/AzKyVEIOqO — Chrisnyakarare (@chrisnyakarare)

Apart from Jrue Holiday, it comes as no surprise that Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers and has missed the entire Eastern Conference Finals series until now due to a Calf injury.

Advertisement

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Indiana:



Jrue Holiday (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics)

Additionaly, Celtics Center Luke Cornet has also been listed as questionable for game 4 due to a wrist injury.