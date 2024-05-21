Updated May 21st, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Celtics vs Pacers LIVE Streaming: Full Schedule for NBA Eastern Conference Final, Date, Time & Squad

Here is everything you need to know about Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Final. Full schedule, live streaming, odds, team news and more

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers in NBA Eastern Conference Finals | Image:AP
The Boston Celtics are all set to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals as the NBA Playoffs has reached its decisive leg. The path for both Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers is clear win the series and advance to the NBA Finals that are set to start from June 6th. 

The Boston Celtics had the best record of any team in the NBA regular season and are the pick to advance into the finals and also win the Larry O'Brien trophy. 

Indiana Pacers have advanced into the Eastern Conference finals the tough way as they beat the New York Knicks in Game 7 at the Madison Square Garden and set up a date with the Celtics. 

As the much anticipated series looms, here is everything you need to know from Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Team News and more. 

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

Winner - Boston Celtics 

The Boston Celtics have something about them this year. In the past they have been privy to some collapses in the past but this year they are just way to good. The Indiana Pacers are the fastest team in the NBA and boast the best offense but the Boston Celtics will be a tough matchup for them. Celtics in 6. 

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Odds

Here are the series start odds for the Eastern Conference Finals. There are no surprises that Boston Celtics are the bookies favorite to win the series. 

Celtics to win the series: -900

Pacers to win the series: +600

(Note these odds are powered by sportsbook)

Eastern Conference Finals Full Schedule 

Here is the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Final between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. 

GameDateVenueTimeBroadcast
Game 1: Celtics vs PacersTuesday, May 21TD Garden, Boston8:00 PM ETESPN
Game 2: Celtics vs PacersThursday, May 23TD Garden, Boston8:00 PM ETESPN
Game 3: Celtics vs PacersSaturday, May 25Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana8:00 PM ETABC
Game 4: Celtics vs PacersMonday, May 27Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana8:00 PM ETESPN
Game 5: Celtics vs Pacers*Wednesday, May 29TD Garden, Boston8:00 PM ETESPN
Game 6: Celtics vs Pacers*Friday, May 31Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana8:00 PM ETESPN
Game 7: Celtics vs Pacers* Sunday, June 2TD Garden, Boston8:00 PM ETESPN

Boston Celtics Full Squad 

Boston Celtics, Image/AP
NAMEPOSAGEHTWT
Oshae BrissettSF252.01 m95 kg
Jaylen BrownSG271.98 m101 kg
JD DavisonSG211.85 m88 kg
Sam HauserSF262.01 m98 kg
Jrue HolidayPG331.93 m92 kg
Al HorfordC372.06 m108 kg
Luke KornetC282.16 m113 kg
Svi MykhailiukSG262.01 m92 kg
Drew PetersonF242.06 m92 kg
Kristaps PorzingisC282.18 m108 kg
Payton PritchardPG261.85 m88 kg
Neemias QuetaC242.13 m112 kg
Jaden SpringerG211.93 m91 kg
Jayson TatumSF262.03 m95 kg
Xavier TillmanF252.01 m111 kg
Jordan WalshG201.98 m92 kg
Derrick WhitePG291.93 m86 kg

Indiana Pacers Full Squad 

Indiana Pacers, Image/AP
NAMEPOSAGEHTWT
Kendall BrownSG212.01 m92 kg
Tyrese HaliburtonPG241.96 m83 kg
Isaiah JacksonSF222.06 m92 kg
Quenton JacksonG251.96 m78 kg
James JohnsonPF372.01 m108 kg
Bennedict MathurinSG211.96 m95 kg
T.J. McConnellPG321.85 m86 kg
Doug McDermottSF321.98 m102 kg
Andrew NembhardPG241.93 m86 kg
Aaron NesmithSF241.98 m97 kg
Ben SheppardG221.98 m86 kg
Pascal SiakamPF302.03 m111 kg
Jalen SmithPF242.06 m97 kg
Obi ToppinPF262.06 m99 kg
Oscar TshiebweC242.03 m115 kg
Myles TurnerC282.11 m113 kg
Jarace WalkerF202.01 m106 kg
Isaiah WongG231.91 m83 kg

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in USA?

The Live Streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals in USA will take place on Sling TV. The live broadcast will be alternated between ESPN and ABC.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA live streaming in India?

The Live Streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals in USA will take place on Jiocinema and the NBA League Pass app and website. The live telecast of Celtics vs Pacers in India will take place on Sports18. All Games in India will start at 5:30 AM IST. 

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals on BBCiplayer and the NBA league pass app and website. 

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in Australia? 

Fans down under can catch the live streaming of the Eastern Conference Finals live streaming on NBA league pass app. The live broadcasts will be alternated between ESPN Australia and Kayo Sports.

Published May 21st, 2024 at 19:58 IST