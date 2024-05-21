Updated May 21st, 2024 at 20:15 IST
Celtics vs Pacers LIVE Streaming: Full Schedule for NBA Eastern Conference Final, Date, Time & Squad
Here is everything you need to know about Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Final. Full schedule, live streaming, odds, team news and more
- Sports
- 4 min read
The Boston Celtics are all set to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals as the NBA Playoffs has reached its decisive leg. The path for both Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers is clear win the series and advance to the NBA Finals that are set to start from June 6th.
The Boston Celtics had the best record of any team in the NBA regular season and are the pick to advance into the finals and also win the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Indiana Pacers have advanced into the Eastern Conference finals the tough way as they beat the New York Knicks in Game 7 at the Madison Square Garden and set up a date with the Celtics.
As the much anticipated series looms, here is everything you need to know from Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Team News and more.
Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Predictions
Winner - Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have something about them this year. In the past they have been privy to some collapses in the past but this year they are just way to good. The Indiana Pacers are the fastest team in the NBA and boast the best offense but the Boston Celtics will be a tough matchup for them. Celtics in 6.
Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Odds
Here are the series start odds for the Eastern Conference Finals. There are no surprises that Boston Celtics are the bookies favorite to win the series.
Celtics to win the series: -900
Pacers to win the series: +600
(Note these odds are powered by sportsbook)
Eastern Conference Finals Full Schedule
Here is the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Final between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.
|Game
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|Broadcast
|Game 1: Celtics vs Pacers
|Tuesday, May 21
|TD Garden, Boston
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN
|Game 2: Celtics vs Pacers
|Thursday, May 23
|TD Garden, Boston
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN
|Game 3: Celtics vs Pacers
|Saturday, May 25
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana
|8:00 PM ET
|ABC
|Game 4: Celtics vs Pacers
|Monday, May 27
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN
|Game 5: Celtics vs Pacers*
|Wednesday, May 29
|TD Garden, Boston
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN
|Game 6: Celtics vs Pacers*
|Friday, May 31
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN
|Game 7: Celtics vs Pacers*
|Sunday, June 2
|TD Garden, Boston
|8:00 PM ET
|ESPN
Boston Celtics Full Squad
|NAME
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|Oshae Brissett
|SF
|25
|2.01 m
|95 kg
|Jaylen Brown
|SG
|27
|1.98 m
|101 kg
|JD Davison
|SG
|21
|1.85 m
|88 kg
|Sam Hauser
|SF
|26
|2.01 m
|98 kg
|Jrue Holiday
|PG
|33
|1.93 m
|92 kg
|Al Horford
|C
|37
|2.06 m
|108 kg
|Luke Kornet
|C
|28
|2.16 m
|113 kg
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|SG
|26
|2.01 m
|92 kg
|Drew Peterson
|F
|24
|2.06 m
|92 kg
|Kristaps Porzingis
|C
|28
|2.18 m
|108 kg
|Payton Pritchard
|PG
|26
|1.85 m
|88 kg
|Neemias Queta
|C
|24
|2.13 m
|112 kg
|Jaden Springer
|G
|21
|1.93 m
|91 kg
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|26
|2.03 m
|95 kg
|Xavier Tillman
|F
|25
|2.01 m
|111 kg
|Jordan Walsh
|G
|20
|1.98 m
|92 kg
|Derrick White
|PG
|29
|1.93 m
|86 kg
Indiana Pacers Full Squad
|NAME
|POS
|AGE
|HT
|WT
|Kendall Brown
|SG
|21
|2.01 m
|92 kg
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|24
|1.96 m
|83 kg
|Isaiah Jackson
|SF
|22
|2.06 m
|92 kg
|Quenton Jackson
|G
|25
|1.96 m
|78 kg
|James Johnson
|PF
|37
|2.01 m
|108 kg
|Bennedict Mathurin
|SG
|21
|1.96 m
|95 kg
|T.J. McConnell
|PG
|32
|1.85 m
|86 kg
|Doug McDermott
|SF
|32
|1.98 m
|102 kg
|Andrew Nembhard
|PG
|24
|1.93 m
|86 kg
|Aaron Nesmith
|SF
|24
|1.98 m
|97 kg
|Ben Sheppard
|G
|22
|1.98 m
|86 kg
|Pascal Siakam
|PF
|30
|2.03 m
|111 kg
|Jalen Smith
|PF
|24
|2.06 m
|97 kg
|Obi Toppin
|PF
|26
|2.06 m
|99 kg
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|C
|24
|2.03 m
|115 kg
|Myles Turner
|C
|28
|2.11 m
|113 kg
|Jarace Walker
|F
|20
|2.01 m
|106 kg
|Isaiah Wong
|G
|23
|1.91 m
|83 kg
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in USA?
The Live Streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals in USA will take place on Sling TV. The live broadcast will be alternated between ESPN and ABC.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA live streaming in India?
The Live Streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals in USA will take place on Jiocinema and the NBA League Pass app and website. The live telecast of Celtics vs Pacers in India will take place on Sports18. All Games in India will start at 5:30 AM IST.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in UK?
Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals on BBCiplayer and the NBA league pass app and website.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in Australia?
Fans down under can catch the live streaming of the Eastern Conference Finals live streaming on NBA league pass app. The live broadcasts will be alternated between ESPN Australia and Kayo Sports.
Published May 21st, 2024 at 19:58 IST