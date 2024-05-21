Advertisement

The Boston Celtics are all set to face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals as the NBA Playoffs has reached its decisive leg. The path for both Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers is clear win the series and advance to the NBA Finals that are set to start from June 6th.

The Boston Celtics had the best record of any team in the NBA regular season and are the pick to advance into the finals and also win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Advertisement

Indiana Pacers have advanced into the Eastern Conference finals the tough way as they beat the New York Knicks in Game 7 at the Madison Square Garden and set up a date with the Celtics.

As the much anticipated series looms, here is everything you need to know from Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Team News and more.

Advertisement

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Predictions

Winner - Boston Celtics

Advertisement

The Boston Celtics have something about them this year. In the past they have been privy to some collapses in the past but this year they are just way to good. The Indiana Pacers are the fastest team in the NBA and boast the best offense but the Boston Celtics will be a tough matchup for them. Celtics in 6.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Odds

Here are the series start odds for the Eastern Conference Finals. There are no surprises that Boston Celtics are the bookies favorite to win the series.

Celtics to win the series: -900

Advertisement

Pacers to win the series: +600

(Note these odds are powered by sportsbook)

Advertisement

Eastern Conference Finals Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Eastern Conference Final between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Advertisement

Game Date Venue Time Broadcast Game 1: Celtics vs Pacers Tuesday, May 21 TD Garden, Boston 8:00 PM ET ESPN Game 2: Celtics vs Pacers Thursday, May 23 TD Garden, Boston 8:00 PM ET ESPN Game 3: Celtics vs Pacers Saturday, May 25 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana 8:00 PM ET ABC Game 4: Celtics vs Pacers Monday, May 27 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana 8:00 PM ET ESPN Game 5: Celtics vs Pacers* Wednesday, May 29 TD Garden, Boston 8:00 PM ET ESPN Game 6: Celtics vs Pacers* Friday, May 31 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana 8:00 PM ET ESPN Game 7: Celtics vs Pacers* Sunday, June 2 TD Garden, Boston 8:00 PM ET ESPN

Boston Celtics Full Squad

Boston Celtics, Image/AP

NAME POS AGE HT WT Oshae Brissett SF 25 2.01 m 95 kg Jaylen Brown SG 27 1.98 m 101 kg JD Davison SG 21 1.85 m 88 kg Sam Hauser SF 26 2.01 m 98 kg Jrue Holiday PG 33 1.93 m 92 kg Al Horford C 37 2.06 m 108 kg Luke Kornet C 28 2.16 m 113 kg Svi Mykhailiuk SG 26 2.01 m 92 kg Drew Peterson F 24 2.06 m 92 kg Kristaps Porzingis C 28 2.18 m 108 kg Payton Pritchard PG 26 1.85 m 88 kg Neemias Queta C 24 2.13 m 112 kg Jaden Springer G 21 1.93 m 91 kg Jayson Tatum SF 26 2.03 m 95 kg Xavier Tillman F 25 2.01 m 111 kg Jordan Walsh G 20 1.98 m 92 kg Derrick White PG 29 1.93 m 86 kg

Indiana Pacers Full Squad

Indiana Pacers, Image/AP

NAME POS AGE HT WT Kendall Brown SG 21 2.01 m 92 kg Tyrese Haliburton PG 24 1.96 m 83 kg Isaiah Jackson SF 22 2.06 m 92 kg Quenton Jackson G 25 1.96 m 78 kg James Johnson PF 37 2.01 m 108 kg Bennedict Mathurin SG 21 1.96 m 95 kg T.J. McConnell PG 32 1.85 m 86 kg Doug McDermott SF 32 1.98 m 102 kg Andrew Nembhard PG 24 1.93 m 86 kg Aaron Nesmith SF 24 1.98 m 97 kg Ben Sheppard G 22 1.98 m 86 kg Pascal Siakam PF 30 2.03 m 111 kg Jalen Smith PF 24 2.06 m 97 kg Obi Toppin PF 26 2.06 m 99 kg Oscar Tshiebwe C 24 2.03 m 115 kg Myles Turner C 28 2.11 m 113 kg Jarace Walker F 20 2.01 m 106 kg Isaiah Wong G 23 1.91 m 83 kg

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in USA?

The Live Streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals in USA will take place on Sling TV. The live broadcast will be alternated between ESPN and ABC.

Advertisement

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA live streaming in India?

The Live Streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals in USA will take place on Jiocinema and the NBA League Pass app and website. The live telecast of Celtics vs Pacers in India will take place on Sports18. All Games in India will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals on BBCiplayer and the NBA league pass app and website.

Advertisement

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers live streaming in Australia?

Fans down under can catch the live streaming of the Eastern Conference Finals live streaming on NBA league pass app. The live broadcasts will be alternated between ESPN Australia and Kayo Sports.

Advertisement